X-HASH (XSH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $758.54

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. X-HASH has a market cap of $758.54 and approximately $25,541.00 worth of X-HASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, X-HASH has traded 94% lower against the dollar. One X-HASH token can currently be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get X-HASH alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

JoinCoin (JOIN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC.

X-HASH Token Profile

X-HASH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2021. X-HASH’s total supply is 15,452 tokens. X-HASH’s official website is app.xhash.farm. X-HASH’s official Twitter account is @xmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling X-HASH

According to CryptoCompare, “X-HASH (XSH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. X-HASH has a current supply of 15,452 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of X-HASH is 0.04545116 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.xhash.farm/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-HASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-HASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-HASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-HASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-HASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.