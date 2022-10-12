WOO Network (WOO) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $178.79 million and $21.47 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,962,243,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,162,017,673 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. WOO Network has a current supply of 2,962,243,792.376203 with 1,161,902,939.9746764 in circulation. The last known price of WOO Network is 0.15144068 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $21,501,862.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://woo.org.”

