Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives $121.76 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wolfspeed from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

NYSE WOLF opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $142.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

