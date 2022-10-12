Winner Block (WBLOCK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $522.00

Winner Block (WBLOCK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Winner Block token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Winner Block has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $522.00 worth of Winner Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Winner Block has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 231.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034350 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Winner Block

Winner Block was first traded on February 5th, 2022. Winner Block’s total supply is 99,942,374,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,942,374,829 tokens. The official website for Winner Block is winnerblock.io. Winner Block’s official Twitter account is @winnerblockcoin. The Reddit community for Winner Block is https://reddit.com/r/winnerblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Winner Block Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Winner Block (WBLOCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Winner Block has a current supply of 99,942,374,829.831 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Winner Block is 0.00001995 USD and is down -13.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,479.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winnerblock.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winner Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winner Block should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winner Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

