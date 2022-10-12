Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPHY opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38.

