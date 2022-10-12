Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSV opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.49 and a 12-month high of $81.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.