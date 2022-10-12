Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 62 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $363.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

