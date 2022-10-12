Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 3,201 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 42.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.53.

Airbnb Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 595,279 shares of company stock valued at $72,641,588. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

