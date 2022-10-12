Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Up 953.6% in September

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,300 shares, a growth of 953.6% from the September 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Whitbread Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WTBDY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 241,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,912. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,578.33.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.