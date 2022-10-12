WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,841,629. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

