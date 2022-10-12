WFA of San Diego LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WFA of San Diego LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.7% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,008 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,694. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

