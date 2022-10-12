WFA of San Diego LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

WFA of San Diego LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after purchasing an additional 655,216 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 93,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,263 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.