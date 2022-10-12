WFA of San Diego LLC Buys 202 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $136.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,941. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $135.05 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

