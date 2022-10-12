WFA of San Diego LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 166,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 31,338 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,673,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 115,091 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

PCY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. 6,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,861. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

