WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires New Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $80,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.75. 41,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $88.58 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy
In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
