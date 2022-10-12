WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires New Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $80,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.75. 41,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $88.58 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

