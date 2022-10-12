Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Position Cut by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,499 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $855,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1,782.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WBND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.23. 11,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,850. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

