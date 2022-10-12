Wenlambo Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (WLBO)

Wenlambo (WLBO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Wenlambo token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wenlambo has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Wenlambo has a total market capitalization of $331,101.05 and $78.00 worth of Wenlambo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wenlambo Token Profile

Wenlambo (CRYPTO:WLBO) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2021. Wenlambo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wenlambo is wenlambodefi1.medium.com. The official website for Wenlambo is www.wenlambo.finance. Wenlambo’s official Twitter account is @wenlambodefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wenlambo is https://reddit.com/r/wenlambodefi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wenlambo

According to CryptoCompare, “Wenlambo (WLBO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wenlambo has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wenlambo is 0.00591252 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wenlambo.finance/.”

