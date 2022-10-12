Wells Fargo & Company Raises Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $130.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WOLF. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $142.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.69.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth $775,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 808.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 47,360 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

