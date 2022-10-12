Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

