Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of EAD stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
