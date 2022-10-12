Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EAD stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $86,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 49.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $238,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

