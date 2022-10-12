Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Trading Up 3.7%

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.35 and last traded at $75.35. 1,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 70,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weis Markets in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Weis Markets Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average is $77.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.18.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weis Markets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Weis Markets by 39.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,722 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Weis Markets by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

