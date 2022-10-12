WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $84.54

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.54 and last traded at $84.78, with a volume of 3495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.18.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.03. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

