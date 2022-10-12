Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $2,432,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.01. 37,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,465. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

