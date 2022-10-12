WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Plans $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

WD-40 has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WD-40 stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.48. The company had a trading volume of 66,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,604. WD-40 has a one year low of $163.61 and a one year high of $255.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of -0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

In related news, Director Eric Etchart bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $177.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. BWS Financial began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.