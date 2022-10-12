WAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $185.27 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $185.27 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051686 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070135 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10721958 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,945,921,030 coins and its circulating supply is 2,237,245,150 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,945,568,322.7276936 with 2,237,058,460.4595404 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08219372 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $5,121,226.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.