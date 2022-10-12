Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Short Interest Down 70.6% in September

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Performance

WFTSF stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

