Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Short Interest Down 70.6% in September

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Performance
WFTSF stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.38.
About Wavefront Technology Solutions
