WaultSwap (WEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

WaultSwap (WEX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, WaultSwap has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. WaultSwap has a market capitalization of $10,908.19 and $13,454.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaultSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051574 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070147 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10723848 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WaultSwap Token Profile

WaultSwap launched on February 15th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 tokens. The official message board for WaultSwap is waultfinance.medium.com. The official website for WaultSwap is wault.finance. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @wault_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WaultSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap (WEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WaultSwap has a current supply of 2,032,344,789 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WaultSwap is 0.00000738 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $10,962.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wault.finance.”

