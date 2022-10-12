WardenSwap (WAD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.12 Million

WardenSwap (WAD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. One WardenSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. WardenSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $45.00 worth of WardenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WardenSwap has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WardenSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051651 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070145 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10723434 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WardenSwap Token Profile

WardenSwap’s genesis date was March 15th, 2021. WardenSwap’s total supply is 41,631,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,615,569 tokens. WardenSwap’s official Twitter account is @wardenswap. WardenSwap’s official message board is medium.com/wardenofficial. The official website for WardenSwap is www.wardenswap.com.

Buying and Selling WardenSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “WardenSwap (WAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. WardenSwap has a current supply of 41,631,819 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WardenSwap is 0.01985263 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $205.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wardenswap.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WardenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WardenSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WardenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WardenSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WardenSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.