Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFU stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. 10,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,517. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

