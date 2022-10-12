Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOYA. TheStreet lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

NYSE VOYA traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $62.76. 4,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,623. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Voya Financial by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,715 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,316 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 70.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,567,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,017,000 after buying an additional 645,465 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.8% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,563,000 after buying an additional 524,969 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

