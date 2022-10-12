Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) is Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 673,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor comprises 1.9% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of Vista Outdoor worth $18,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,697,000 after purchasing an additional 138,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,977,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after buying an additional 23,045 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after buying an additional 320,310 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

VSTO traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,811. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $802.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

