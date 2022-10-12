Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

VGZ stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.33. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

