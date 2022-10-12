Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Up 526.9% in September

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 398,100 shares, an increase of 526.9% from the September 15th total of 63,500 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 605,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Virios Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.34 during trading on Wednesday. 225,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,723. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.15. Virios Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $9.11.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Virios Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
About Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
