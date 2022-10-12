Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Up 526.9% in September

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 398,100 shares, an increase of 526.9% from the September 15th total of 63,500 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 605,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Virios Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.34 during trading on Wednesday. 225,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,723. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.15. Virios Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Virios Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

