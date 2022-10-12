Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Up 526.9% in September

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRIGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 398,100 shares, an increase of 526.9% from the September 15th total of 63,500 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 605,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Virios Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.34 during trading on Wednesday. 225,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,723. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.15. Virios Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Virios Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

