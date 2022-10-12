VideoCoin Hits Market Cap of $12.82 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.82 million and approximately $9,546.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official website is videocoin.io. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin.

VideoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network powere by Filecoin.”

