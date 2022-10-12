Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,300

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VCT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,604 ($19.38) on Monday. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,585 ($19.15) and a one year high of GBX 2,540 ($30.69). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,757.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,765.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2,005.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

