VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $71.47.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.99% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

