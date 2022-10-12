VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CSB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 65,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

