Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29. 38,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 151,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a market cap of $245.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of -0.03.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,125,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 90.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110,967 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 110.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 116,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

