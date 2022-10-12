Versus Farm Price Hits $0.0113 on Top Exchanges (VERSUS)

Versus Farm (VERSUS) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Versus Farm has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Versus Farm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Versus Farm has a market cap of $5,065.70 and $47,568.00 worth of Versus Farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Versus Farm Token Profile

Versus Farm’s launch date was November 10th, 2021. Versus Farm’s total supply is 780,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Versus Farm’s official message board is versusfarm.medium.com. The official website for Versus Farm is versus.farm. Versus Farm’s official Twitter account is @versusfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Versus Farm

According to CryptoCompare, “Versus Farm (VERSUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Versus Farm has a current supply of 780,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Versus Farm is 0.01125711 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://versus.farm.”

