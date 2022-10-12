Verde Capital Management Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Verde Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,218 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.92. 191,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,685. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

