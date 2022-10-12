Verde Capital Management Has $2.21 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Verde Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 1.0% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Prologis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.04. 95,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,728. The company has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day moving average is $130.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

