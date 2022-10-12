Vaquita (VAT) Price Hits $0.0000

Vaquita (VAT) traded down 80% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Vaquita token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vaquita has traded 99.5% lower against the US dollar. Vaquita has a total market cap of $1,999.90 and approximately $19,322.00 worth of Vaquita was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vaquita Token Profile

Vaquita’s launch date was August 19th, 2022. Vaquita’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Vaquita is vaquita.site. Vaquita’s official Twitter account is @vaquitatoken1.

Vaquita Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaquita (VAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Vaquita has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vaquita is 0.00001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vaquita.site.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaquita directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vaquita should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vaquita using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

