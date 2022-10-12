Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 151,777 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $125.20. The stock had a trading volume of 48,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,148. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

