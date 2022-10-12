Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $147.85. 1,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.