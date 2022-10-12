Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after buying an additional 491,891 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,436 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 290,890 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,411,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.15. The company had a trading volume of 40,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,936. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

