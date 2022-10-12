Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $76.36. 73,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,685. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.05.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

