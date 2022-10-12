Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Cut by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.63. 317,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,685. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

