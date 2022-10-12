Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Boosted by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.84. 23,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.57 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

