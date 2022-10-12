Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $74.79

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.79 and last traded at $75.01, with a volume of 52658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.48.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 79.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

