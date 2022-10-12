Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $74.79

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.79 and last traded at $75.01, with a volume of 52658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.48.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
