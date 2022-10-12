Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.80 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

